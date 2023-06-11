Home » «Give us the pass»- Corriere TV
«Give us the pass»- Corriere TV

«Give us the pass»- Corriere TV

The former Roma captain watched the match won by Manchester City against Inter with his new partner

Nino Luca, sent to Istanbul / CorriereTv

The former Roma captain Francesco Totti with his new partner Noemi Bocchi, to see the finale in the Champions League was literally besieged by fans who asked him for a pass as a souvenir and he promptly replied: “And how do I go out?”.

June 11, 2023 – Updated June 11, 2023, 02:36 am

