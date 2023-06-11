«Give us the pass»- Corriere TV

18
The former Roma captain watched the match won by Manchester City against Inter with his new partner
The former Roma captain Francesco Totti with his new partner Noemi Bocchi, to see the finale in the Champions League was literally besieged by fans who asked him for a pass as a souvenir and he promptly replied: “And how do I go out?”.
June 11, 2023 – Updated June 11, 2023, 02:36 am
© breaking latest news
See also ECHO BUNDESLIGY: Dortmund was on the towel, open day. Did Nagelsmann quit because of skiing?