6-year-old boy boasts about shooting teacher: New details emerge from Richneck Elementary incident

Newport News, Virginia – Shocking details have emerged about the 6-year-old boy who shot his first-grade teacher, Abigail Zwerner, at Richneck Elementary School in January. According to recently obtained warrants, the child casually boasted about his heinous act to a school employee, stating, “I shot that b*tch to death.”

Documents obtained by CNN affiliate WTKR shed light on the aftermath of the incident, offering a disturbing glimpse into the child’s mindset. In an affidavit, police revealed that the boy confessed to school officials saying, “I did it. I took my mother’s gun last night.”

Affiliate WTKR also reported on Zwerner’s statement to authorities at the hospital, detailing the harrowing moments leading up to the shooting. Zwerner recounted that when the boy brandished the weapon and aimed it at her, she nervously asked, “What do you do with it?” The teacher stated that the child paused momentarily before firing a shot that struck her left hand and upper torso. Zwerner managed to escape to the school office while the student fled the scene.

Despite sustaining gunshot wounds, Zwerner survived the attack and is currently recovering. A lawyer representing the boy’s family spoke to CNN and cited the child’s extreme emotional problems, assuring that they are actively working to help him improve. James Ellenson, the family’s lawyer, also mentioned that the boy is undergoing therapy and has shown signs of progress. Family representatives previously described the student as “acutely disabled.”

The released documents further shed light on a previous incident involving the same child at a daycare facility. The accounts suggest that the student suffocated another teacher by wrapping his arms around her neck until she struggled to breathe. A teacher’s aide eventually intervened and removed the child from the classroom.

Authorities attempted to gather information about the child’s history from Child Protective Services and Newport News Public Schools, but faced challenges in accessing relevant records. Limited school records pertaining to the child and details about the choking incident were not readily provided.

CNN reached out to Newport News Public Schools officials for comment on the matter, but they have yet to respond.

In a related development, the student’s mother recently pleaded guilty to federal gun possession charges related to the incident. As part of a plea deal, she is scheduled to be sentenced in October.

The shocking revelations surrounding this case have sparked concerns about the accessibility of firearms and the mental health support available to young children. As the investigation continues, local authorities are expected to collaborate with educational institutions to ensure the safety and well-being of students and staff.

