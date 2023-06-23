60 years of tradition and festival in the municipality of Pitalito

Among colorful troupes, beautiful candidates, traditional costumes and to the sound of the papayeras, the streets of Pitalito are invaded with the magic of the Sixtieth Laboyano Folk Festival and Second South Colombian Meeting of Cultural Integration in the Valley of Laboyos.

The Official Launch of the 60th Laboyano Folk Festival and 2nd South Colombian Meeting of Cultural Integration and Popular Festival of Peasant Pride was held on June 10 with the presentation of candidates from the 4 communes and the 8 corregimientos, who will go for the title of Miss Pitalito.

Within the framework of the festival, Pitalito, land of spring, turned 205 and held the Remembrances Laboyanas events, where it recognized 30 cultural managers who have made an important contribution to our culture.

On June 18, the Laboyana Food Festival and Meeting of Voices was held, one of the most important events on the agenda where Laboyanos and visitors enjoyed our gastronomy, country music and traditional dances.

Pitalito already has 3 cultural ambassador queens from different reigns: The Student Reign of Sanjuanero Huilense, with Valentina Uní Ordóñez from the Montessori Educational Institution; Katherine Álvarez Gómez, winner of El Reinado Empresarial 2023; and Marcela Fonseca Herrera, from the township of Regueros, winner of the Community Action Reign.

Subsequently, on June 21, the Sampedrino Meeting of the Elderly was commemorated. The cultural manager Lolita Olave and other leaders of this community made the memorable cultural encounter possible for this population.

The cultural agenda continues with the 2nd South Colombian Meeting of Cultural Integration. More than 700 artists, 27 groups from different parts of the country and a feeling of love for art will meet on the same stage to show the multiculturalism of our country, starting with a parade that will go through the main streets of Pitalito and finally with the great meeting at the Concha Acústica de Pitalito on June 23 and 24.

The Folk Festival is already being lived in its 60th version with great events that call for the union of our community, to recognize history and tradition as part of the legacy and cultural heritage. The invitation is for locals and visitors to enjoy the programming and live the tradition from the harmony and love for our Valley of Laboyos.

