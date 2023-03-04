I always see people traveling by bike on the Internet, but they are usually young people. Recently, a 65-year-old auntie rode alone in 12 countries and attracted everyone’s attention.

According to reports, Aunt Li, 65, from Zhengzhou, Henan, suffered from severe depression and was once admitted to a mental hospital.

Divorce caused her world to collapse in an instant. In the past 7 years, she tried various methods such as doing charity and playing games to get rid of herself, but they all failed. She complained everywhere like Xianglin’s wife, and no one in the community paid attention to her.

So, she bought her first mountain bike in 2013 and embarked on a cycling trip.

In the following 8 years, she rode alone in 12 countries including Thailand, France, and New Zealand, across three continents.

Relying on a pension of more than 3,000 yuan per month, he traveled all the way poorly, lived in tents, and even lived in a cemetery.I hardly live in hotels, and I don’t go to restaurants for meals, and I rely on mobile phone translation for communication.

After a few years, she even forgot that she was a depressed patient.

After Aunt Li’s experience was exposed, many netizens praised her,I admire my aunt’s courage, and gained a lot of insights during the journey across 12 countries, which cannot be exchanged for money.

Unexpectedly, this year, my aunt’s ex-husband suffered from cerebral thrombosis and separated from his remarried wife, leaving no one to take care of him. Aunt Li chose to come back to take care of him, giving him massages every day, and lightening the burden on her children.