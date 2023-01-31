In a wheat field in Xu Village, Shijiazhuang Circular Chemical Industry Park, Hebei, local villagers are asking Li Hui, a wheat expert at the Hebei Academy of Agriculture and Forestry Sciences, when to water the wheat. In order to manage winter wheat carefully and accurately to ensure a bumper harvest in summer, after the Spring Festival holiday, the Hebei Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs gave full play to the role of the wheat expert advisory group and the industrial system innovation team to continuously track changes in seedling conditions and guide farmers in field management in a timely manner.

Li Chen: The temperature is relatively low in winter. Will there be any safety issues when starting the agricultural machinery? After the 15th day of the first lunar month, we will conduct business training for large growers.

In the past few days, Jiangsu Jurong City Supply and Marketing Cooperative has conducted a comprehensive investigation of agricultural material supply enterprises, and organized suppliers to connect demand and supply with production enterprises, professional cooperatives, and large planters.

Zhang Yang, Deputy Chief of the Cooperative Business Section of the Jurong Supply and Marketing Cooperative Federation: Our supply and marketing cooperatives fully play the role of the main channel for the supply of agricultural materials, control the quality and price of agricultural materials from the source, and provide comprehensive logistics services for agricultural materials supply.