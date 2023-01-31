The Comptroller General of the Republic identified, thanks to a follow-up, that around 530,000 children and adolescents during the first month of the 2023 school calendar, they would not receive the service provided by el School Meals Program (PAE).

Thanks to the follow-up carried out on the PAE through the Delegate Comptroller for Citizen ParticipationMinistry of National Education and the Unit of Food to Learn (UAPA), it was found that 9 Certified Territorial Entities (ETC) would be at risk of coverage of the school food service.

It’s about Cordoba, Valledupar, Sucre, Yopal, Santa Marta, Quibdó, Buenaventura, Neiva and Ciénaga; who were assigned more than $124 billion for the validity of 2023 destined to the service of the PAE, which aims to begin 30 days after the start of the school calendar.

In that sense, of the 97 ETCon January 16 60 started the school calendar and only in 45 started the provision of the PAE service. “It must be guaranteed that the school feeding service is provided since the first day and without interruption during the school calendar, as determined in the Law 2167 of 2021”indicated the Comptroller Delegate for Citizen Participation, Alexandra Rodriguez Vela.