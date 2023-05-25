7 million Colombians do not have gas

From Valle del Cauca we view with deep concern the suspension of natural gas service in our region.

This difficult situation has serious effects on millions of citizens, especially for households in strata 1 and 2 who do not have the resources to cope with the situation, it also affects the situation of educational, health and prison centers and businessmen of all sizes. mainly from the industrial, commercial and transport sector in our department and several in the Colombian southwest.

The lack of access to natural gas service directly compromises the food security and health of families in our department, as well as the productive capacity of companies and mobility in our cities.

In this sense, from the private and public sector of the region we make an urgent call to the national government to lead all the necessary actions and ensure the direct involvement of the different State entities whose participation allows to clearly diagnose the origin of the contingency to that solutions and decisions are made with complete information and that the restoration of service in the affected departments is guaranteed.

At the same time, it is urgent to provide all the accompaniment for the advancement of temporary solutions, which includes the construction works of the alternative passage pipeline to the contingency area, to ensure the continuity of the service, as well as considering other options such as land transport with tank cars or transport by sea.

The current situation also demonstrates the importance of advancing from State entities structural actions in the national network that allow guaranteeing reliability, redundancy and security in the country’s transmission system, and thus avoid similar situations in the future in the southwest. and other regions.

It is therefore essential to make viable projects on redundancy and security in the natural gas transmission system to our region, and that projects such as the regasification plant in Buenaventura and its gas pipeline become a priority for the national government and that this proceed with the bidding to select your investor.

Finally, we express all our support and willingness to contribute to overcoming this contingency as soon as possible and avoid considerable effects on our citizens.

