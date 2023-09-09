7-year-old girl discovers 2.95-carat golden brown diamond on birthday at Arkansas park

7-Year-Old Girl Discovers 2.95-Carat Diamond While Celebrating Her Birthday at Arkansas Park

ARKANSAS – In a stroke of luck, a 7-year-old girl celebrating her birthday at Crater of Diamonds State Park in Murfreesboro, Arkansas, stumbled upon a 2.95-carat golden brown diamond. The young gem enthusiast, Aspen Brown, made the extraordinary discovery on September 1, cementing it as the second-largest recorded find by a park visitor this year.

According to a news release from the park, Aspen was visiting the park with her father and grandmother to celebrate her special day when she happened upon the gem. “Brown picked up a gem the size of a green pea on a path along the northeast side of the search area,” the statement said.

Park officials later confirmed that Aspen had indeed discovered a diamond, describing it as having a stunning golden brown color and a brilliant shine. “It is a complete crystal, with no broken facets and a small indentation on one side, created when the diamond was formed,” said Waymon Cox, assistant superintendent of the park. “It is without a doubt one of the most beautiful diamonds I have seen in recent years.”

The 2.95-carat diamond, named Aspen in honor of its young discoverer, is not an isolated find at the park. The release states that one or two visitors discover diamonds in the park each day. Since diamonds were first identified in the land, over 75,000 of these precious gems have been found at the site.

Crater of Diamonds State Park offers visitors a unique experience to search for treasure in its 14-hectare field, which is the eroded surface of a volcanic crater. In addition to diamonds, other precious gems, including amethysts and garnets, can also be found due to the park’s unique geology.

For Aspen Brown, her seventh birthday will be forever etched into her memory as the day she uncovered a remarkable 2.95-carat golden brown diamond. Congratulations to the budding gemologist on her incredible find!

