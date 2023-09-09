Kim Jong Un Attends 75th Anniversary Paramilitary Parade with Daughter, Receives Congratulatory Letters from Xi and Putin

Kim Jong Un attended a “paramilitary parade” with his daughter on Saturday to commemorate the 75th anniversary of North Korea’s founding, as reported by the country’s state media. The event, which took place in Pyongyang’s Kim Il Sung Square, featured paramilitary forces and industrial workers parading through the city. Kim was accompanied by his daughter, believed to be named Kim Ju Ae, and received congratulatory letters from Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

KCNA further revealed that a Chinese delegation, led by Vice Premier Liu Guozhong, along with visiting members of the Russian Alexandrov Army Academic Ensemble, attended the parade. Additionally, diplomatic envoys stationed in Pyongyang were given invitations to the event.

In his letter, Putin emphasized the long-standing friendship and mutual respect between Russia and North Korea, expressing his belief that bilateral relations will continue to grow in all areas. He stated that this development is in the interests of both nations and will contribute to ensuring security and stability on the Korean Peninsula and Northeast Asia.

Xi’s letter, on the other hand, conveyed China‘s willingness to strengthen strategic communication, deepen working-level cooperation, and enhance relations between China and North Korea.

The parade, which celebrated North Korea’s founding, showcased its military might and demonstrated its commitment to national pride. The presence of Kim Jong Un’s daughter at the event also served as a symbolic gesture, potentially indicating her future role within the country’s leadership.

The gathering of foreign delegations at the parade highlights the ongoing diplomatic efforts by North Korea to strengthen its ties with key allies. Despite international sanctions and tensions surrounding its nuclear program, North Korea appears determined to maintain diplomatic relations and showcase its strength on significant occasions.

As North Korea marks its 75th anniversary, the world continues to closely observe developments in the country, analyzing any potential shifts in its leadership, internal policies, and international relations.

