7-Year-Old Girl Discovers Valuable 2.95-Carat Diamond at Crater of Diamonds State Park

7-Year-Old Girl Finds Valuable Diamond on Birthday Trip to Crater of Diamonds State Park

Murfreesboro, Arkansas – A 7-year-old girl received the ultimate birthday surprise when she stumbled upon a valuable 2.95-carat golden-brown diamond while celebrating at Crater of Diamonds State Park. In a press release issued by the park, it was revealed that Aspen Brown, the lucky minor, uncovered a diamond that is the second largest recorded find by a visitor this year.

The park officials disclosed that this remarkable discovery only falls second to a 3.29-carat brown diamond that was uncovered in March. Waymon Cox, assistant superintendent of the park, described the Aspen diamond as having a captivating golden brown color and a brilliant shine, making it one of the most beautiful diamonds he has encountered in recent years.

Interestingly, the valuable diamond may have been resurfaced during a contracted erosion control project conducted in August. A trench dug by the contractor might have brought the precious gemstone closer to the surface.

The astounding find was made while Aspen was visiting the park with her father and grandmother to celebrate her birthday. As Aspen was taking a break, sitting on some large rocks by the fence, she spotted a pea-sized gemstone on a path along the northeast side of the search area. Excitedly, she rushed to her father, Luther Brown, exclaiming, “Dad! Dad! I found one!”

Subsequently, the family visited the Diamond Discovery Center, where park staff confirmed that Aspen had indeed unearthed a diamond. This announcement only added to the park’s impressive track record. According to the press release, one or two visitors typically find diamonds at the park on a daily basis, contributing to the overall count of over 75,000 diamonds discovered there since they were first identified in the land by a farmer.

Crater of Diamonds State Park is known for its unique geology, offering visitors an opportunity to search for treasures in the 37-acre field, which is the eroded surface of a volcanic crater. Alongside diamonds, the site has yielded other precious gemstones, such as amethysts and garnets.

As Aspen admires her spectacular find, it serves as a reminder that even the most unexpected adventures can result in remarkable discoveries.

