Source title: 70 cases of asymptomatic infections were found in Dalian, Liaoning, and 4 places were designated as high-risk areas

The Dalian New Crown Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters issued a notice on the 24th. On the 23rd, 70 cases of nucleic acid test results were found to be abnormal in Dalian. According to the requirements of epidemic prevention and control, it was decided to designate 4 places in Jinpu New District as high-risk areas. Among them, 10 cases were found in the screening of people coming to Dalian from epidemic areas outside the region, 49 cases were found in the screening of close contacts, 8 cases were found in the screening of key populations, and 3 cases were found in regional nucleic acid screening. The result of the recheck test was positive, and they were transferred to a designated hospital for isolation treatment, and were diagnosed by experts as asymptomatic infections. At present, the close contacts that have been investigated in Dalian City have all been brought under control, and the information about personnel involved in other cities has been transferred to the local area in time. According to the requirements of epidemic prevention and control, after comprehensive research and judgment, it was decided to relocate "Unit 2, No. 28, Gucheng Ding District, Youyi Street, Jinpu New District, No. 37, Group 4, Yuanyi Village, Youyi Street, Jinpu New District, and Building 1, Building 20, Kangju Community, Xianjin Street, Jinpu New District. Unit, Shengxin Hotel, No. 1012, Shengli Road, Jinpu New District, was designated as a high-risk area, and corresponding prevention and control measures were implemented. At present, there are 6 places in Dalian as high-risk areas.

