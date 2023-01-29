In the midst of combat, the capture of eight presumed members of the Martha Elena Barón commission of the Domingo Laín Sáenz Front of the GAO Eln was achieved, as well as the recovery of a minor.

In the last few hours, in the development of military operations deployed by troops from the Quirón Task Force of the National Army, jointly with the Colombian Navy, the Colombian Air Force and inter-institutional with the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, in the vicinity of the area rural municipality of Tame, Arauca, the capture of eight individuals who apparently belonged to the organized armed group GAO Eln was achieved.

According to the first investigations, this structure would be related to the kidnappings of civilian and military personnel, extortion, selective assassinations, as well as the theft of vehicles in the different roads of the department of Arauca, through the modality of checkpoints for terrorist purposes and the use of said elements to attack the civilian population, especially in the sectors of Santo Domingo, Flor Amarillo and Betoyes. . It should be noted that this illegal group is accused of perpetrating the kidnapping of Mr. Camilo Andrés Cordoba, a Navy non-commissioned officer on December 13, 2022.

In the development of the operation, six rifles, two pistols with their suppliers and ammunition were seized, as well as six field equipment. The minor was recovered from the ranks of that organized armed group, for which his rights will be reestablished by the Children and Adolescents Police. It is a notorious fact, the serious violation in which this group incurs against the rights of children and adolescents; as well as the transgression of the provisions of International Humanitarian Law.

Those captured and the war material were placed at the disposal of the competent authority to continue the prosecution processes.

It is noteworthy that, thanks to the civilian population and the complaints filed, this result of dismantling the criminal structure was achieved.

The National Army will continue developing military operations throughout the department of Arauca to attack the drug trafficking chain of groups outside the law that pay for their criminal actions with illegal economic systems in the region.