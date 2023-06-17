81% of health workers have a labor or service contract – news

Although 57.7% of health professionals have indefinite-term contracts, this percentage is below the national total.

Employment quality indicators are better in the health sector compared to the national economy average. However, stability through longer-term contracts seems to be a sensitive factor to improve the conditions of health professionals.

This was stated by Paul Rodríguez, a researcher at the Labor Observatory of the Universidad del Rosario, in the delivery of the preliminary results of the study X-ray of the labor market for health professionals.

The analysis reveals that 81% of health workers have a labor or service contract, a figure that is 22 percentage points above the national total.

“However, in terms of indefinite-term hiring, the incidence among workers in the sector is 57.7%, which is 11.4 percentage points below the national total,” said Andrés García-Suaza, a researcher at the Observatory Labor of the University of Rosario.

According to the study, the health reform seeks to improve the quality of Human Talent in Health (THD) jobs in the public sector, attract and retain THS in dispersed areas and achieve mechanisms to solve the great difficulty in training medical specialists. However, gray aspects persist that could lead to the opposite result.

Nursing staff, the most satisfied with their current job

Bernardo Romero, a researcher at the Labor Observatory of the Universidad del Rosario, said that “our study indicates that the health sector presents a high participation of women, with relevant differences in the occupations they practice compared to men, with less representation among doctors and specialists. ”.

The professionals who have the greatest satisfaction with their current job are nursing professionals, with 93.4%, followed by psychologists, with 86.3%, and doctors, with 73.5%, added Carlos Holguín, a researcher at the Observatory.

“It should be noted that 89.8% of health professionals who are government employees are satisfied with their current job, unlike those who do not work with the government (75.3%) and health professionals who they are independent (83.9%),” said Julieth Ríos, a researcher at the Labor Observatory.

In terms of job satisfaction, the study indicates that 87.7% of health professionals consider having a compatibility between the schedule and the home.

This is important for the reform, since the State Social Enterprises (ESE) work by demand for services and, for this reason, it is necessary to have flexible plants, adds the analysis.

The average labor income in Colombia is $1,332,232.4. In the sector, on average, doctors earn $5,889,922.4 and nursing professionals $2,325,344, reveals the document.

X-ray of the labor market for health professionals

The study X-ray of the labor market for health professionals, from the Labor Observatory of the Universidad del Rosario, presents a diagnosis of the labor market for professionals in the health sector and a series of figures that reveal the reality of professionals in the health sector.

In particular, the analysis refers to work quality indicators for the different professionals in the sector. These figures can constitute a baseline for discussion of the Health Reform, said García-Suaza.