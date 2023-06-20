88-year-old woman robbed while buying tablecloths

A previously unknown man has gained access through an unlocked front door to a residential building in which an 88-year-old woman lives. The man met the resident in the kitchen and pretended to be a seller of tablecloths. The woman decided to buy four towels for 100 euros and went to another room, where she kept her savings.

The man followed her and saw the money he had saved amounting to several hundred euros and took it with him. After that, he immediately left the house and fled in an unknown direction.

The police in Bleiburg are asking for information on 059 133 2142. Personal description: between 40 and 50 years old, around 1.80 meters tall, short hairstyle, accent-free Slovenian, traveling in a black car.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

