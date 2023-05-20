9-month-old baby dies in hospital in Bari, autopsy ordered – Puglia

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BARI, MAY 19 – Professor Davide Ferrorelli, of the forensic medicine institute of the Bari Polyclinic, will be conferred on Monday morning the task of performing the autopsy on the body of the nine-month-old baby who died in the night between Wednesday and last Thursday in the “San Paolo” hospital in Bari. The autopsy examination was ordered following the investigation opened by the Bari Public Prosecutor’s Office for manslaughter, currently against unknown persons.



The investigations, coordinated by the deputy prosecutor Giuseppe Dentamaro, will clarify what happened. According to reports from the child’s family, complications that arose during medical treatment may have caused his death. (HANDLE).

