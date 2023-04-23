A 16-year-old girl was scopolaminated in Barrancabermeja

The community in the municipality of Barrancabermeja, Santander, is in fear, after the family of a 16-year-old girl reported that she was drugged with scopolamine while on her way to school. The victim resulted in some blows to her abdomen.

The atrocious event occurred on the morning of Thursday, April 20, in the Ciudad Bolívar neighborhood, when the student was in the vicinity of the institution, felt that they grabbed her and immediately lost consciousness, according to the story that the minor gave to her parent. .

“She says that she was going through the Ciudad Bolívar neighborhood arriving at school because they entered at 9:00 in the morning, suddenly she felt that they grabbed her and she did not know more,” the adolescent’s uncle told the local newspaper Vanguardia.

At noon, six hours after the event, her mother realized that her daughter never made it to school. There she began the search, until they found the minor in the Palmira neighborhood, in the Oil Port. “We were desperate, we began to search and walk to see if we could see it. In Palmira, the mother saw her, she was yelling at her and she did not respond, she was looking at her as if lost and suddenly the mother hugged her and she began to cry, “assured a relative of the victim.

In this way, the 16-year-old girl was transferred to the El Danubio care center, where she received medical attention: “What we did from the Emergency Regulatory Center was direct the minor to the health center, there she received care, she was stabilized, some pathologies were ruled out, but some doubts remained, for which reason she was later referred to the Regional Hospital Del Magdalena Medio”, confirmed Harold Durán, Secretary of Health of Barrancabermeja.

The relatives of the 16-year-old asked the authorities to investigate the case.

After carrying out the toxicology tests, they returned a negative result, so it is ruled out that she has been exposed to any chemical substance.

Thus, the Childhood and Adolescence group of the Magdalena Medio Police reported that it began investigations to determine what happened to the minor and also guarantee the path of her rights.

Major Martha Arcos, Section Chief of Protection and Special Services of the Magdalena Medio Police, mentioned for the mentioned newspaper that: “We made contact with the adolescent, the mother and the school; this is under investigation, the facts are not agreeing; but we want to emphasize the co-responsibility that we all have and we ask parents to accompany their children during the journey to the institutions and schools and report if any child does not arrive at school. At this time we are investigating what happened to this adolescent, ”she said.

Woman reported missing near Medellín appeared “scopolaminated” in Cali

Juliana Obando Henao, a twenty-eight-year-old girl who was reported missing in Envigado on March 1, and who appeared hundreds of kilometers away on Saturday, March 4, more specifically in Cali.

According to the information provided by the Valle del Cauca authorities, the young woman was abducted when she was going to work, and what was learned later was that she appeared at a clinic in Cali and under the influence of scopolamine.

The woman would have been kidnapped in the Guanteros sector, near the Envigado park, in broad daylight, when she was going to work at a dental office. After two days of intense search, the twenty-eight-year-old woman appeared alive at the Nuestra Señora de los Remedios Clinic in the capital of Valle del Cauca.

According to one of her relatives in the newspaper El Colombiano: “Juliana has already appeared, they called us from a hospital in Cali. She is somewhat swollen and in poor health, they are going to do medical tests. The hospital doctor contacted us and stated Juliana’s presence in said hospital”. with Infobae

