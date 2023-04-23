Pakistan’s first ‘organic’ village, where only we were artificial

After spending a week in Skardu, I wondered what was so special about the organic village that British Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton were brought here as a special guest.

We also decided to visit this organic village. Located on the outskirts of Ghanche, this village is in Machulu valley.

‘We have seen a few villages first before heading towards the village,’ said Fawzia disinterestedly, but we went anyway.

A strange track leading to a startling destination. As the first organic village of Skardu would be, the route to this destination was more beautiful.

The quietness of the hiking trail, the cleanliness of the place, the unseen attraction of the organic village and the walk to and fro was alluring.

A full day’s exploration of the village, and then the touch of the destination, was necessary, involving a two-hour trek back.

The first half of the trekking route was rough and tough, especially since we were with kids so we needed to be careful.

The second half of the route was relatively easy and had great views of nature. A total of 70 to 80 people live there, with 17 or 18 families.

A stay of less than four hours is not enough to visit this unique village.

Living organically is a healthy lifestyle, which is why many people around the world are looking to live organically.

Although it may seem like a more expensive way to live, living an organic lifestyle can make your life a whole lot easier.

An organic lifestyle helps to improve the environment and provide physical and mental health to your family, reducing the likelihood of disease rapidly.

The reason for maintaining the organic lifestyle of Nang Souq Organic Village is simply to symbolize that it is still possible to live such a life to save nature.

There is a way out of climate problems such as global warming and environmental challenges.

The village enclosure begins with an improvised gate constructed of small round stones.

The words ‘Welcome to the First Organic Village’ are engraved in English at the entrance. A dilapidated signboard to the left of the gate summarizes the facilities available in the village.

These facilities include organic ship farming, natural water spring, sitting area, trout fish farm, crop production area, organic poultry, toilet, camping area and village housing etc.

The signboard contains some guidelines for visitors entering the village, including respecting local traditions, avoiding entry into residential areas, protecting the natural environment, avoiding littering and littering, and approaching the local committee in case of difficulty. Included.

As soon as you enter the village, you feel yourself in a different world, surrounded by green fields, blooming flowers, small orchards, forests of diseased and aged trees, gurgling springs, Buddhist houses, pets, chirping birds and more. Smiling faces greet you.

The village is called organic because the inhabitants are self-reliant in terms of meeting the basic needs of life.

These people use pure food available at household level for food and drink. They have their own production of wheat, vegetables and fruits.

These people prefer indigenous manure, dung, etc., instead of commercial fertilizers for the production of these ingredients.

These people are also self-sufficient in milk, eggs, butter, lassi, meat etc. The food here is very tasty and balanced.

Here, the use of marketable items is like salt in flour.

This section contains related reference points (Related Nodes field).

Even minor ailments are treated with indigenous remedies. Provided that the disease does not take a complicated form.

Two country-style rooms have been constructed at a distance from the residential population for the accommodation of guests.

The people of the village are very clean-minded and are very careful about protecting the natural environment from pollution.

‘Organic’ is a labeling term that identifies products produced under the authority of the Organic Foods Production Act.

The main guiding principles for organic production are to use materials and methods that enhance the ecological balance of natural systems and ecologically integrate parts of the agricultural system.

If artificial fertilizers or drugs are not used on the land for three years and then the crop is cultivated, the food obtained will be called organic.

A life free of toxic drugs and chemicals was the hallmark of an organic village. Only we were artificial there, everything else was pure and indigenous.

In the evening we returned to Skardu in our poisoned life.