Leonardo Campana focuses on maintaining his good moment and continuing to contribute to the success of Inter Miami. His dedication, skills and positive attitude have been fundamental to his progress.

Campana has worked hard for his position at Inter Miami.

Leonardo Campana, a player for Inter Miami, has spoken about the excellent moment he is going through in his team, where he has become a key player, and has even had the honor of wearing the captain’s armband in some matches. In addition, the Ecuadorian striker did not hide his emotion at the upcoming arrival of Lionel Messi at the club. The young footballer has found his place at Inter Miami and has had a significant impact on the team’s performance. His growth throughout his tenure on the field has earned him the trust of his teammates and coaching staff, which has led him to take on additional responsibilities such as leadership within the team. Campana, one of the Ecuadorians who tastes success.

