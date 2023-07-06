Home » A childhood dream that is about to come true
News

A childhood dream that is about to come true

by admin
A childhood dream that is about to come true

INTERNATIONAL. –

Leonardo Campana focuses on maintaining his good moment and continuing to contribute to the success of Inter Miami. His dedication, skills and positive attitude have been fundamental to his progress.

Campana has worked hard for his position at Inter Miami.

Leonardo Campana, a player for Inter Miami, has spoken about the excellent moment he is going through in his team, where he has become a key player, and has even had the honor of wearing the captain’s armband in some matches. In addition, the Ecuadorian striker did not hide his emotion at the upcoming arrival of Lionel Messi at the club. The young footballer has found his place at Inter Miami and has had a significant impact on the team’s performance. His growth throughout his tenure on the field has earned him the trust of his teammates and coaching staff, which has led him to take on additional responsibilities such as leadership within the team. Campana, one of the Ecuadorians who tastes success.

The entry A childhood dream that is about to come true was first published in Diario Los Andes.

See also  ◤Xinguo CCB◢ Added 2909 and 8 people at the top cannot coexist with the new crown and died| China Press China Press

You may also like

In six municipalities of the country, no one...

Advertising for cycling and for the city of...

MS13 palabrero dies after attacking police officers in...

Justice Served: Sentencing of Willard Miller for the...

César Azpilicueta is a new Atlético de Madrid...

Lightning killed two people on Ukraine’s highest mountain

A historic and unthinkable figure

ELN armed strike prevents registering voter ID cards...

Commentary on the dispute over a Borgfeld climate...

80 families from the El Valle parish join...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy