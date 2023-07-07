A Congolese is more honored dead than alive! (Testimonials)

»We know the value of salt when there is no more, and that of a father after his death “. This Indian proverb has become a social reality in the Democratic Republic of Congo where recognition and respect of all kinds are returned just after the death of certain icons in the country.

These are the artists, notables, public and political figures, and many others who are posthumously decorated with spurious funeral ceremonies after their death.

Government as well as relatives and acquaintances of the illustrious deceased are mobilizing funds and materials to offer them a dignified and majestic farewell.

However, during their lifetime, we could not even absorb their news, even less their sorrows and joys.

The examples are legion, but the most recent case is that of the musician artist Bashengezi KAHU, known as Aganze Premier, who died on Tuesday June 20, 2023, in his home in Kinshasa.

This legend of folk music from the Shi community (in South Kivu) of international renown has lived through vicissitudes like any human during his lifetime.

The Bourgeoisie, the galley, also shaped its passage on earth.

His life in the Congolese capital was not as rosy as that and many people watched him without giving him the necessary help to get by.

Notwithstanding, at the announcement of his death in not very deplorable conditions, we are witnessing a jubilation of contributions of all kinds for the organization of honorary funeral ceremonies.

He is not the only one.

The dancer, singer, songwriter and former MP, Elisabeth Tshala Muana Muidikay, who died on December 10, 2022 in Kinshasa, was also a victim of the same practices.

This other icon was one of the figures of Congolese music, and among the rare women, in an environment dominated by men, to achieve such success around the world. The honors and supports unfortunately came when she passed away.

Hypocrisy!

What about the African solidarity so much vaunted by the whites and the fathers of Pan-Africanism? The “ujamaa”: being in the family, the ” Love each other ».

Only hollow slogans. Another case that should attract sustained public attention is that of Damien SENZIBERHE, currently interned in a health facility in Bukavu in South Kivu.

Someone with talents and values ​​that he passed on to many personalities in the country. But, when he is suffering, no one dares to give him any support.

These few scenarios would allow everyone to understand what society has become today and to raise awareness.

Why run away from life to save death? If we assisted a person during his lifetime, we could probably spare him from an early death, and that would be a more useful testimony. But when you abandon someone during their lifetime to reserve honorary tributes for them when they die, it’s another way of making fun of their existence and it becomes useless.

« Without pretending to be a judge of others or a lesson giver, I would like here to challenge my dear compatriots with the aim of reviving our values ​​which seem to be rejected here by contemporaries. Let’s go back to our African solidarity, to the ujamaa and keep in our hearts this adage that says: Let’s love each other alive. Let us learn to appropriate the misfortune of others. We are Africans, Christians and still Bantus. Nowhere are we forbidden to assist our loved ones in any way “, said Blaise Bulonza, National Coordinator of INAM asbl and civil society actor, in an interview with the editorial staff of Matininfos.net this Thursday, July 06, 2023.

He further believes that society is beginning to shed certain African values ​​to tame a civilization of unknown origin, ” because in all the other continents people help each other better during their lifetime than after their death ».

It’s never late to come to your senses and change. It is useless to boast of adages, mutualities, origins, if in practice we can remain insensitive towards each other in the difficult moment.

« I launch a vibrant appeal to all compatriots of all categories to live our African, Christian and especially Bantu values. And if we do not practice them towards our fellow men during their lifetime, it will be useless to boast of being a religious authority, a notable, a framework for such mutuality, etc. in short, let’s love each other alive “, he concluded.

Jules Ninda

