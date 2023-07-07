Femicides on the Rise in Cuba: Recent Tragic Cases Highlight Violence Against Women

Headline: Femicides Continue to Plague Trinidad as Woman Murdered by Ex-Partner for Ending Relationship

Subtitle: Four cases, including the recent murder of Deyanira Fontanill Pérez, shed light on a growing crisis in the country

[date]

Trinidad – A shocking case of femicide has emerged in Trinidad, where a woman was brutally murdered by her ex-partner after she expressed her desire to end their relationship. The victim, identified as Deyanira Fontanill Pérez, a 32-year-old mother of three children, tragically lost her life on April 19. The news of the incident was recently unveiled by journalist Alberto Arego at the request of the independent feminist platform YoSíTeCreo in Cuba, who shared the details on Facebook.

According to sources close to Deyanira, her ex-partner not only took possession of her cell phone but also ensured she had limited access to social networks. The estranged couple had experienced their fair share of relationship challenges, but Deyanira had made her decision to end the relationship clear. However, this heartbreaking incident is not an isolated one in Cuba. Just this week, three additional femicides have been brought to light, further indicating the severity of the crisis.

Firstly, on Monday, social media erupted with news of another horrifying femicide. A mother of two children fell victim to alleged domestic violence in the municipality of Chambas, located in Ciego de Ávila. The ex-husband of the victim, Evidio González Noda, shared the devastating news on Facebook, saying, “It is a very difficult day for me. The mother of my son, Evisar González Moya, has died. She was murdered by her own husband in the morning hours of today.” Disturbingly, Evidio did not provide any additional information regarding the circumstances of the murder, but he did confirm that the assailant remains at large.

The two other murders involving women occurred in June, further highlighting the alarming frequency of such incidents. A 45-year-old woman named Rafaela Yusmila Ramírez Chacón was killed on June 21 in the portal of her house in Baire, located in the Santiago municipality of Contramaestre. YoSíTeCreo in Cuba and the Alas Tensas Gender Observatory have identified her as the victim and are appealing to the community for any relevant information that could help shed light on the case.

In the third incident, a young woman and mother of a four-year-old boy was tragically killed in front of her son by her ex-partner in the province of Matanzas. The victim, Yunisleive Fernández, had previously reported the attacker for serious injuries at the Torriente police station in Jagüey Grande on June 19. Shockingly, only four days later on June 23, she was mercilessly assassinated.

Additionally, the troubling case of Elba Yipsi Pérez Álvarez, a Cuban residing in the United States, has come to light. The 49-year-old woman was found lifeless in her apartment in Santiago de Cuba’s José Martí District on Sunday, June 11. The gender platforms involved in addressing these crimes have not yet determined whether her body displayed any signs of violence.

The recent surge in these heinous crimes against women demonstrates a grave concern for the safety and well-being of Trinidad’s female population. Social activists, gender platforms, and concerned citizens are demanding justice and accountability for these senseless acts of violence. As the investigations progress, the community’s cooperation and support are imperative in ensuring that the perpetrators are brought to justice and that measures are implemented to prevent these tragedies from recurring.