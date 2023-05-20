Home » A disappointing draw for the Royal Army against the Emirati unit
Electronic flag – Rabat

The Royal Army tied with the Emirati unit without goals, in the match that brought them together, today, Friday, on the grounds of the Prince Moulay Abdullah Sports Complex in Rabat, in the first leg of the second round of the King Salman Cup for Champions Clubs.

The Royal Army reached the second round after defeating the Libyan Al-Ittihad team in the first leg (4-1) and losing in the second leg (1-3).

Al-Wehda qualified for this round of the tournament after defeating the Lebanese Al-Burj team in the first-round matches (0-3) and (1-0).

The meeting witnessed the expulsion of the player, Reda Selim, from the Royal Army. The second leg will be held next Wednesday at Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

