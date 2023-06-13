a dream to drive here, why not!

Charles Leclerc, current pilot of Ferrari F1 has revealed that he would like to run the 24h in Mans in the future. Ferrari is back in WEC after 50 years, proving very strong from the first year in the return to the endurance category, marking their return in the best possible way, the 24 hour race from pole on Sunday and beating Toyota, current direct competitors.

Leclerc when asked if one day he would have thought of taking part in the historic race replied: “Why not, It is an incredible event. For sure one day in my life I want to tick that box. When it will be I don’t know. I am extremely proud of what Ferrari has done today. It was crazy.”

After the celebrations for the historic Le Mans victory, it’s time to focus on the next F1 race in Canada, where Charles will want to give his best, fighting at least for the podium after the disappointing weekend in Barcelona