Part-time jobs in summer, some college students choose the food delivery industry. However, on July 24th, a sophomore girl in Weihai, Shandong released a video in which she recounted her part-time food delivery experience.She said that she met a female customer, not only did not cooperate to help swipe the elevator card, but also asked herself to climb up to the fourth floor. She said very arrogantly, “Only the owner of the elevator is qualified to take the elevator.” “You don’t have long legs to climb two steps, why?” . After doing so, the girl ran to place an order, and received a call before the timeout was about 3 minutes away. The female customer just now complained that there was a problem with the meal.

After coming to the door again, the customer threw the meal (17 yuan beef noodles) on the ground, saying that it was uneatable and had to complain. The girl explained that the delivery was good, but it was useless, so she had to go to the store to buy another compensation. The store owner said that the outer packaging was replaced. They were very tight at the time and would not spill, and the store was only 800 meters away from the community. It was suspected that the female customer did it on purpose.

In the end, the girl bought beef noodles again and posted the 17 yuan by herself.

In this regard, some viewpoints believe that food delivery is a service industry, but it is not unreasonable and unreasonable to cooperate with customers without restraint and conditions. There are some opinions that girls are also a new lesson in life because you can’t always deal with people who are polite and respect you.

