This Tuesday, February 28, the center and northwest of Medellín will once again be the places chosen for mobilizations in the city. Two marches will be held, the first by the teachers and the second called by different civil society entities.

Mobilization of the Magisterium:

Convened by the Colombian Federation of Education Workers -FECODE-, the country’s teachers will march in different cities. In the case of Medellín, the mobilization is coordinated by ADIDA, which has summoned the teachers to gather at their headquarters in the city center and march from 10 in the morning to the Plaza de las Luces, in front of the administrative center. The Alpujarra.

Among his requests are the unfreezing of the scale of statute 1278 and the filing of the list of requests of FECODE 2023, as well as the requirement that the Government comply with other agreements.

“On the occasion of the filing of the specifications approved by the National Board and the requirement that the Government comply with what was agreed, a great National Mobilization is called, both in Bogotá and in the capital cities, supporting what is defined by the Board,” said FECODE. through a circle.

The list of petitions mentioned will be filed on Tuesday the 28th and is being socialized, discussed and modified, this Monday the 27th in the middle of a National Meeting.

Mobilize for Peace:

On the other hand, social organizations invite all citizens to mobilize for the right to peace and provide support to the process of admission to the Special Justice, within the framework of the national government’s promise of total peace and respect for agreements to achieve it.

The event begins at 8:00 in the morning and will have four meeting points in Medellín, as follows:

Esquina Supermercado D1 in the Alfonso López neighborhood, located next to the Community Action Board.

Carrera 70, between streets 92 BB and 92 B.

Carrera 74 with calle 92.

Park located at Carrera 65 on the right side of IE Denmark.