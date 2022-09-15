www.iLMeteo.it – ​​Double meteorological attack on Italy: the ex-hurricane “Danielle” is bringing bad weather to the Center-North with heavy rains and thunderstorms and will continue to dictate the law for another 24 hours, especially in the Triveneto and along the regions Tyrrhenian. Then, in the night between Friday and Saturday, a polar disturbance from Sweden will arrive: in addition to the rains, it will also cause an extreme and sudden drop in temperatures.

The collapse of temperatures

The sum of these two perturbations will therefore result in the sudden arrival of autumn, with at least 10 ° C less. We could even have up to 15 ° C less where the last jolts of the North African climate still resist. In numbers: in the Center-North we will go from a minimum of 20 ° C in the plains to a minimum of 8 ° C at dawn on Sunday, in the South and in Sardinia we will drop from highs of 35-37 ° C to maximums between 20 and 25 ° C .

Other significant thermal drops will also be felt during the day in the North, for example Milan from 30 ° C today to 20 ° C on Sunday, Bologna and Venice will even drop to a maximum of 19 ° C on Saturday with heavy rains and winds of storm.

Andrea Garbinatohead of the editorial staff of the website www.iLMeteo.it, confirms the double attack on summer 2022, an exceptional season that began on May 10 with the first heat wave: “This crazy summer will be remembered for its North African ‘style’ with heat and muggy for 4 months and a week. In fact, peaks of 37-39 ° C are still recorded in these days, in particular on the major islands, and the sea continues to be very hot for the period: between the Southern Tyrrhenian Sea and the Strait of Sicily water has a temperature of about 27 ° C “.

Thunderstorms and strong winds

The heat of the sea, the transit of the ex-hurricane Danielle and the rapid irruption of polar air could represent a terrible mix and cause severe bad weather from North to South: therefore we must pay maximum attention until Saturday evening.

In summary, abundant phenomena are expected in the next few hours especially on the central Tyrrhenian belt and towards Campania, tomorrow the bad weather will be patchy over much of the boot, while Saturday could be the worst day: gale winds, very intense rains, first between Triveneto and Emilia Romagna and then downhill towards the Center-South.

Also on Saturday, waves of up to 4-5 meters on the Adriatic Sea and the Sardinian Sea are expected: to spend a last beautiful day at the beach it is better to postpone it to Sunday, even if the temperatures in the morning will be almost winter.

The forecasts day by day

In detail: thunderstorms are expected on the Alps and Prealps in the North on Thursday 15, possible in the North-East. Center: bad weather on the Tyrrhenian side with heavy downpours and local storms. In the south: thunderstorms towards Campania, sun and very hot elsewhere.

Friday 16, in the north: thunderstorms over Triveneto and Lombardy, worsening further in the evening; in the center: showers especially on the Apennines; in the south: very hot and muggy except for thunderstorms in Campania and Basilicata.

Saturday 17, in the north: intense bad weather on Triveneto and Emilia Romagna with gale force winds and heavy rains; center: bad weather with thermal collapse, wind and thunderstorms; in the south: unstable with further thermal drop, wind and scattered thunderstorms, even strong in extension as far as Sicily.

The trend indicates that on Sunday the weather will be improving but with single-digit lows therefore below 10 ° C in the plains in the Center-North. Possible fast unstable raid from the Adriatic regions towards the South in the new week (www.iLMeteo.it).