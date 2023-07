Mabel Matiz’in His 5th solo album ‘Conqueror’ was screened at the promotion area in Times Square, New York. Thus, the album of a singer from Turkey was introduced in the square for the first time. Mabel Matiz’s 5th solo album, ‘Fatih’, had a worldwide interaction with its release.

Spotify, the world-famous music platform, New York’s For the first time, it featured an album from Turkey, Mabel Matiz’s latest album, in the promotional areas in Times Square.

Click for Other Magazine News

Share this: Twitter

Facebook