Greentech LNG: Opponents want approval for LNG in Mukran to be revoked

Big controversy about LNG: “Liquefied Natural Gas” is liquid natural gas that is liquified by cooling it to extremely low temperatures to make it more efficient for transportation and storage. LNG is therefore regarded as one of the beacons of hope for the energy transition.

LNG: Dispute about hope for the energy transition.

But now there is a big dispute about the approval process in Mukran. The process of liquefying natural gas takes place by cooling it down to around -162 degrees Celsius (-260 degrees Fahrenheit). In doing so, the gas is reduced to one six hundredth of its volume, allowing it to be transported over long distances with less volume and less pressure. This makes it more practical and cheaper to export and import natural gas over long distances, as it can be transported in liquid form in dedicated tankers.

Greentech Mecklenburg-West Pomerania: Zoff about the LNG terminal in the port of Mukran

The citizens’ initiative “Liveable Rügen” against the planned LNG terminal in the port of Mukran has asked the state government of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania to withdraw the approval of the Stralsund Mining Authority for preparatory construction work. It is incomprehensible to approve measures without first checking possible impairments to the sensitive Baltic Sea ecosystem and the coastal landscape, said Thomas Kunstmann from the citizens’ initiative on Saturday.

Greentech LNG: Pipeline is to be 24 kilometers from the port of Mukran to the Baltic Sea

The construction of the terminal has not yet been approved and is highly controversial on Rügen. Critics fear negative effects on nature and tourism.

“The approval of the LNG project should already take place in an accelerated process,” criticized Kunstmann. The approval that has now been given for preparatory work shortly before the start of the public presentation of plans for an LNG connection line on Tuesday is “more than outrageous”.

This part of the pipeline is to run 24 kilometers from the port of Mukran to a junction on the Baltic Sea. According to Kunstmann, the procedure was a slap in the face to the people who had always been promised that no construction would take place before an overall check and approval.

Start preparations for LNG terminal

According to the Ministry of Economic Affairs and the Ministry of the Environment in Schwerin on Friday, the first preparations for the planned liquefied natural gas terminal in the port of Mukran on the island of Rügen can start. The so-called preparatory measures in Mukran therefore include the construction of the starting excavation pit and preparations for a mini tunnel. At the line’s destination in Lubmin, a tunnel boring machine may be lifted from the seabed.

According to the information, all construction work is reversible.

“The approval of these measures has no anticipatory effect on the decision in the administrative procedure on this section,” it said. The project is being carried out by the line operator Gascade, based in Kassel.

International trade in LNG is flourishing

International trade in LNG has increased significantly in recent years as it offers a cleaner alternative to fossil fuels such as coal and oil. It is often viewed as a bridge to renewable energy as it produces fewer greenhouse gas emissions compared to other fossil fuels.

LNG also has an impact on the environment.

Nonetheless, LNG continues to have environmental impacts, including methane emissions throughout the value chain, from production to transportation to use.

LNG is an important source of energy and is used in various applications, among others:

Energy supply: LNG is used for power generation and heating, especially in regions that have little or no natural gas reserves of their own. Industry: Some industries require high temperatures, which can be provided with LNG as fuel. Transport: LNG is used as a fuel for vehicles, especially in heavy-duty transport, shipping and some public transport. Households: In some regions, LNG is used to heat households.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

