Conscientiously study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions to further study and deploy safety production and epidemic prevention and control work

The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held a meeting

Conscientiously study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions

Further study and deployment of safety production epidemic prevention and control work

Wu Zhenglong chaired the meeting and delivered a speech

Intersection News On November 24, the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held a meeting to earnestly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on the fire accident of Henan Anyang Kaixinda Trading Co., Ltd., research and deploy to further strengthen the safety production work in the province; in-depth study Implement the spirit of the General Secretary’s important instructions on epidemic prevention and control, and further focus on the prevention and control of the epidemic; earnestly study the General Secretary’s proposal to the United Nations/China Space Exploration and Innovation Global Partnership Symposium, the 16th Academic Conference of the Academy of Sciences of the Developing Countries and the The spirit of the important congratulatory letter sent by the 30th Academician Conference, research deployment and implementation work. Provincial party secretary Wu Zhenglong presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

The meeting pointed out that, approaching the end of the year, the task of coordinating development and safety is heavy. All localities and departments must resolutely implement the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important exposition on production safety and the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, resolutely implement the major requirements of “two non-relaxations” and “must achieve results”, coordinate development and safety, and build a solid overall national economy. Safety concept, adhere to the supremacy of the people, the supremacy of life, adhere to the principle of safety first, put prevention first, always tighten the string of safety production, resolutely hold the bottom line of no major accidents, and resolutely hold the “development must not be based on sacrificing human life.” price” is an insurmountable red line. It is necessary to comprehensively and in-depth investigation and rectification of various risks and hidden dangers, deeply learn from various accidents, draw inferences from one instance, treat both symptoms and root causes, solidly promote special rectification of safety production, continue to investigate and rectify chemicals and hazardous chemicals, dust and explosions, transportation, agricultural machinery and fishing vessels, etc. Risk hazards in construction, urban and rural self-built houses, coal mines and non-coal mines, gas, fire protection and other key areas, as well as large-scale complexes, high-rise buildings, factories, schools, hospitals and other crowded places, regard hidden dangers as accidents, and effectively implement hidden dangers Don’t let it go if you don’t find out, don’t let it go if you don’t find out the reasons, don’t let it go if the rectification measures don’t work, don’t let it go if party members and cadres haven’t been educated, and resolutely prevent and contain major accidents. It is necessary to establish a framework for major safety and emergency response, strengthen the modernization of the safety production governance system and governance capabilities, and continue to improve the intrinsic safety level of the whole society. Responsibilities must be consolidated at all levels. Leading cadres at all levels must adhere to the responsibility of guarding the soil and fulfilling their responsibilities, enhance the sense of responsibility of “always rest assured”, and strictly implement the requirements of the “three managements and three musts” and the responsibilities of party and government leaders, departmental supervision responsibilities, and corporate entities. Responsibility and personal responsibility, ensure that all responsibilities are implemented to the “nerve endings” and various measures are implemented to the “last mile”, refrain from formalism and bureaucracy, and use hard responsibilities and hard measures to safeguard the safety of people’s lives and property.

The meeting emphasized that all localities and departments must fully, accurately and comprehensively implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on epidemic prevention and control and the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, unswervingly adhere to the supremacy of the people and life, and unswervingly adhere to the “external defense import, internal defense Rebound” general strategy, unswervingly adhere to the general policy of “dynamic clearing”, efficiently coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, adhere to the ninth edition, implement the 20 items, strictly implement the “four early” measures, and consolidate the “four party responsibilities” “Prevention, early detection, and quick disposal. Areas where clustered epidemics occur must be controlled quickly to curb the spread of the epidemic in the shortest possible time. Other areas must quickly extinguish sporadic epidemics, and more scientifically and accurately implement the “ground inspection. “And risk personnel health management, nucleic acid testing and screening, prevention and control of key groups, key units and key places, vaccination, capacity reserves and other measures, do our best to ensure the production and life services of the masses, and build a solid mass defense and control, joint defense and joint control Tight line of defense, leading cadres at all levels, especially the main responsible comrades, must personally implement it, resolutely hold the bottom line of preventing large-scale epidemics, protect people’s life safety and health to the greatest extent, and minimize the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development. The epidemic must be prevented, the economy must be stabilized, and development must be safe.

The meeting pointed out that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the important congratulatory letter of General Secretary Xi Jinping, adhere to the priority development of education, self-reliance and self-improvement of science and technology, and talent-led drive, and promote the mutual promotion of the “soft power” of science and education talents and the “hard power” of industrial development advantages Mutual progress, bravely be the pioneer of my country’s technological and industrial innovation, constantly open up new fields and new tracks of development, shape new development momentum and new advantages, and better “take up new missions and write new chapters”.

The meeting reviewed the “Regulations of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee on Resolutely Maintaining the Authority of the Party Central Committee and Centralized and Unified Leadership”, and emphasized that comrades of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee must lead by example, lead by example, and resolutely safeguard the authority of the Party Central Committee and centralized and unified leadership. The secretary is the core of the Party Central Committee and the core of the whole party to take the lead and set an example. We must deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, resolutely defend the “two establishments” and resolutely achieve the “two maintenances”, constantly improve political judgment, political comprehension, and political execution, and keep in mind the “three musts”, Carry forward the great spirit of party building, be more firmly and consciously loyal to the core, trust the core, follow the core, and safeguard the core, unremittingly arm the mind with Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era, guide practice, and promote work. Strictly observe political discipline and rules, always and everywhere In everything, we will benchmark against the Party Central Committee, correct deviations in a timely manner, and always maintain a high degree of consistency with the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core in terms of ideology, politics, and actions. The comrades of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee should take the lead in shouldering political responsibilities, and carry out the “two safeguards” throughout the entire process of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee’s own construction and various tasks, and promote the strict implementation and comprehensive implementation of party organizations and party members and cadres at all levels in the province. Under the banner of the party, unite as “a solid piece of steel”, move forward in unison, closely follow General Secretary Xi Jinping for a new journey and a new era of achievements, and ensure that the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party and the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee take root and blossom in Jiangsu result.

The meeting heard the report on the preparations for the Third Plenary Session of the 14th Provincial Party Committee, and reviewed documents such as the “Decision of the Jiangsu Provincial Party Committee of the Communist Party of China on In-depth Study and Implementation of the Spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the New Practice of Chinese-style Modernization in Jiangsu on a New Journey”.

Huang Wei, reporter from Xinhua Daily Junction Point