Bringing the culture of cancer prevention to the approximately 10,000 women who work as professionals and entrepreneurs within the BPW Italy FIDAPA network. This is the objective of the project supported by Loto Odv Onlus, an association that promotes awareness of ovarian cancer and oncological diseases in general, and by FIDAPA BPW Italy itself: a campaign to remind that through correct lifestyles it is possible prevent up to 40% of cancers. The project starts this month from Sicily, where it was born, and will be a real tour that will touch the main Italian cities over the course of a year. Conferences, webinars, meetings, debates will be organized with doctors and volunteers of the association and comparisons with FIDAPA members on the fight against cancer at 360 degrees.

Female tumours: in 10 years +34% of women are alive after diagnosis by Irma D’Aria

02 October 2022



“By now all scientific studies have confirmed that prevention remains the trump card and following correct lifestyles can allow us to avoid cancer – said Sandra Balboni, President of the Loto OdV Association -. Not carrying out any physical activity, smoking, abandoning the Mediterranean diet, consuming excessively alcohol are incorrect lifestyles that can favor the onset of tumours. In particular, cigarette smoking is worrying, which in recent years has recorded a sharp increase among women, leading to a significant growth in lung cancer, but also bladder and breast cancers which are directly linked to smoking”.

The world in purple against gynecological cancer See also Covid, a dose of vaccine halves the infection in the family by Tina Simoniello

September 19, 2022



The information and training meetings, held by a group of experts from the LOTO Scientific Committee, will also be an opportunity to dispel the false myths surrounding cancer. “There is still too much ignorance on many aspects related to the disease, in particular on tumors such as ovarian cancer, which are difficult to diagnose and cannot benefit from screening – underlines President Balboni. – This is why it is important to encourage communication and discussion”. The campaign will also make it possible to start fundraising for new awareness-raising initiatives on prevention. “There is a strong need in all of us for greater awareness and attention towards the prevention, early diagnosis and treatment of these neoplasms – says Fiammetta Perrone, National President of FIDAPA BPW Italy -. Many of our affiliates have had to deal with serious illnesses such as cancer, some have managed to overcome it and a return to life is now important. These itinerant demonstrations around the country will serve, in addition to disseminating knowledge, also to encourage fundraising, with the aim of launching new campaigns to protect women”.