Home » A hiker is chased by a family of bears and scares them in an unexpected way » Science News
News

A hiker is chased by a family of bears and scares them in an unexpected way » Science News

by admin
A hiker is chased by a family of bears and scares them in an unexpected way » Science News

A tourist had a terrifying encounter with a woman bear family during a hike in the Jibiny mountains, in the Murmansk region of Russia, in the north-west of the country. However, instead of panicking or trying to run away from being followed, the hiker started screaming as loud as he could, managing to startle the huge animals, who quickly gave up their attempt, turned and continued on their way. path.

See also  a camp dedicated to Kobe and Gigi Bryant inaugurated in Los Angeles

You may also like

Wang Yi Meets with First Deputy Prime Minister...

El Playón, El Paraíso and Miraflores close the...

one soldier killed and another seriously wounded

No stop to the shows at the Circus...

Understanding and Managing Cookies: A Guide to Website...

The autopsy on Luca Ruffino, he did not...

Villavicencio’s binomial partner is pronounced for murder

What will happen to the abandoned vehicles in...

Shanxi Province’s Plan to Develop High-Quality Cultural Tourism...

Athletics: European U.20; Nnachi silver in women’s auction...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy