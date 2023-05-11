Home » A humanitarian agreement between the two parties to the conflict in Sudan
News

A humanitarian agreement between the two parties to the conflict in Sudan

by admin
A humanitarian agreement between the two parties to the conflict in Sudan
Image: AFP

Hespress – AFPThursday 11 May 2023 – 23:37

On Thursday night, the two parties to the conflict in Sudan signed a declaration pledging to respect rules allowing for the provision of humanitarian aid, without yet reaching a ceasefire agreement, according to a US official.

The official, who is familiar with the talks hosted by the Saudi city of Jeddah between representatives of the army and the Rapid Support Forces, announced that the two parties had signed a “declaration of commitment to protect civilians in Sudan.”

Sudan conflict Washington
See also  Error 404 Not Found

You may also like

May 12, 2008: A massive earthquake hits the...

[오늘의 투자전략] KOSPI expected to start slightly lower…...

Edicto Maximino Palacios Asprilla – Chocó7días.com

City council in Dresden decides on six container...

Three municipalities of Cesar on alert for vote...

U-boat is supposed to cross the Rhine: U17...

Mr. Akhannouch is discussing with a Chinese delegation...

A delight of fruits and vegetables and without...

First meeting of the USA and China after...

Congratulations to the gold medalist Draghi Trumpet!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy