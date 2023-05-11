A humanitarian agreement between the two parties to the conflict in Sudan

7
Thursday 11 May 2023 – 23:37
On Thursday night, the two parties to the conflict in Sudan signed a declaration pledging to respect rules allowing for the provision of humanitarian aid, without yet reaching a ceasefire agreement, according to a US official.
The official, who is familiar with the talks hosted by the Saudi city of Jeddah between representatives of the army and the Rapid Support Forces, announced that the two parties had signed a “declaration of commitment to protect civilians in Sudan.”