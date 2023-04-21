Home » A male tourist was accused of forcing the staff to cry at Shanghai Disneyland: the person involved was banned from entering for life – yqqlm
A male tourist was accused of forcing staff to cry at Shanghai Disneyland: the person involved was banned for life

On April 19, some netizens broke the news that in Shanghai Disneyland, a male tourist smoked in the non-smoking area. After being reminded by the staff, he became angry and asked the staff to apologize. In the end, the staff was forced to cry and apologize and then left. The man Still chasing after him, this matter sparked heated discussions on the Internet.

The network transmission information shows that,In the end, Shanghai Disneyland compensated the man with a 250 yuan voucher, and the color celebration in the afternoon was also cancelled.

The Shanghai Disneyland official also issued a statement today, saying that “the safety of tourists and cast members is our top priority. We remind all tourists to abide by the visitor instructions.

We do not tolerate any acts of bullying cast members and other behaviors that affect the safety of tourists and cast members or the normal operation of the resort, and will take legal measures when necessary.

Visitors involved in yesterday’s incident along the parade route will be barred from re-entering Shanghai Disney Resort in the future,His related behavior has also been handed over to the public security department for further investigation.

We have also carried out various efforts to appease and support the cast and crew affected by the incident. “

