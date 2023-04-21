Home » Colombian president visits US, calls for end to sanctions on Venezuela – Xinhua English.news.cn
Colombian president calls for end to sanctions on Venezuela in U.S. visit

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-04-21 08:18

CCTV news client reported that on the 20th local time, Colombian President Petro, who is visiting the United States, met with US President Biden at the White House. The two sides discussed climate change, biodiversity protection, energy transition, regional peace, immigration, drug control policy and trade Exchanged views on investment opportunities and other content.

After the meeting, Petro said in an interview with the media that an important part of the conversation between the two is the international conference on Venezuela that will be held in Colombia next week. Petro believes that sanctions against Venezuela should be stopped to help Venezuela achieve development and progress. Another important topic for both sides is combating drug crimes. Petro said that Colombia and the United States share the same position on combating drug production and trafficking.

On April 25, local time, the Colombian capital Bogota will hold an international conference on Venezuela, the main goal of which is to discuss how to stop sanctions against Venezuela and facilitate peaceful negotiations between the Venezuelan government and the opposition.

