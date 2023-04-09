Forgery of certificates for those who could not follow normal procedures for sexual offenses in the United States

[수원=뉴시스] Reporter Byun Geun-ah = A Korean-American in his 50s who attempted to stay in Korea illegally by forging a certificate of renunciation of US nationality was sentenced to prison in an appeals trial.

Suwon District Court Criminal Appeal Division 7 (Presiding Judge Kim Byung-soo) announced on the 9th that the original court sentence of 1 year and 6 months in prison was overturned and sentenced to 1 year in prison in the appeal trial of Mr. .

The appellate court said, “The accused committed the crime in this case meticulously and deliberately using tools such as a computer and press press, and he is guilty of a heavy burden.” .

Mr. A, who received an overseas Korean (F-4) visa from February 2013 and stayed in Korea, recovered his Korean nationality in April 2021.

Foreigners who have acquired Korean nationality under the Nationality Act will lose their Korean nationality again if they do not give up their foreign nationality within one year.

In response, Mr. A is accused of forging a certificate of renunciation of American citizenship in March of last year and submitting it to the Incheon Immigration Office in order to renounce his American citizenship.

It was investigated that he committed such a crime in 2013 when an arrest warrant was issued in the United States for charges such as sexual assault of a minor, and he was unable to give up his American citizenship in a normal way.

The court of the first trial in this case sentenced Mr. A to 1 year and 6 months in prison and said, “The defendant’s guilt is very heavy even in light of the circumstances, means and methods that led to the crime. judged that

