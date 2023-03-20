A circuit criminal judge in Medellín sentenced Gustavo Adolfo Rodríguez Zapata to 46 years in prison for murdering his neighbor (Jhonatan Estiven Rincón Sanmiguel, 20 years old) for not picking up his dog’s excrement in the Aranjuez neighborhood, northeast of the capital of Antioquia.

The events for which Rodríguez Zapata is convicted occurred on the night of July 9, 2020. Rincón Sanmiguel was in the Aranjuez neighborhood walking his pet and suddenly received six bullet wounds with a firearm, the subject who activated the gun quickly got on a motorcycle and fled the area.

Due to the seriousness of the injuries, Rincón Sanmiguel died instantly at the scene, for which the CTI (Technical Investigative Corps) of the Attorney General’s Office proceeded to remove the body in the middle of a public thoroughfare.

The investigators, led by the Sectional Director of the Prosecutor’s Office Ricardo Romero Moreno, were able to establish that the Rincón Sanmiguel murderer lived in the same building as him; In the collection of various testimonies from the residential complex, it was evidenced that Rodríguez Zapata frequently argued with the victim, since the latter never collected the needs made by his dog in the common areas of the building.

On October 6, 2020, Rodríguez Zapata was detained by the Valle de Aburrá Metropolitan Police for being one of the main suspects in the murder of Rincón Sanmiguel.

After learning of the guilty verdict, defense counsel Gustavo Adolfo Rodríguez Zapata appealed the first instance decision before the Criminal Chamber of the Superior Court of Medellín.

Other murders in the department of Antioquia

On March 14, the inhabitants of the municipality of Caldas were stunned by the discovery of the body of a woman inside a hotel, the victim who had several injuries produced with a sharp weapon, apparently, had been murdered by her sentimental partner. The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation confirmed that the main person responsible for the femicide was sent to prison.

A judge with a function of guarantees was in charge of imposing the confiscation measure in the prison on Carlos Arturo Ramírez, a subject who works as a public service driver and who would be the main person responsible for the femicide of his sentimental partner.

The officials of the Attorney General’s Office through a statement indicated that the murder that would have occurred with a knife inside the hotel in Caldas:

“On Tuesday, March 14, the victim’s body was found in a hotel in the municipality of Caldas (in the department of Antioquia) and had 5 stab wounds on the left side of his neck. The defendant was captured by the National Police when he was sleeping next to the body of the victim, who, according to the legal medical opinion, would have died 48 hours earlier.

At the time of the capture, the detainee was lying next to the victim’s body; In the same way, the scalpel with which he allegedly committed the multiple wounds on the body of the murdered woman was found in the place.

Within the investigation work it was possible to establish that the woman had been a victim of physical and psychological abuse by the detainee, which is why she never denounced the aggressor. Ramírez Agudelo, 37, accepted the charge charged by a prosecutor from the URI Homicide Early Warning Group (Immediate Reaction Unit). with Infobae

