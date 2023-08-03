Home » A man killed and a woman injured by a hitman attack in the rural area of ​​Aguazul
News

A man killed and a woman injured by a hitman attack in the rural area of ​​Aguazul

by admin
A man killed and a woman injured by a hitman attack in the rural area of ​​Aguazul

The night before in the Plan Brisas village, three Civil Defense units responded to the community’s call for an emergency in this area of ​​the Aguazul municipality.

When they arrived at the place, they attended to two people who were hit by a firearm, in what would be an alleged hitman attack for which the motives are unknown.

Upon finding the injured people, the members of the relief agency verified that the man identified as Aldumar Rodríguez was already without vital signs, while the woman who accompanied him, identified as Diana Pérez, was stabilized and transferred to the Aguazul Hospital.

The corresponding authorities took up the case to advance the respective investigations.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

See also  Reward of 20 million pesos for information on Banco Agrario assailants

You may also like

Promoting Work Implementation and Achieving Results: The Role...

Bankruptcy of the Warnow Clinic: SPD accuses CDU...

African football is exceeding expectations with an amazing...

FBI Arrests 38 Cronies of Fugitive Drug Lord...

Camila Zuluaga’s apologies after live error

Mühlviertler stopped fugitive drivers: “I’ve never experienced anything...

Changwon Namhae Expressway, tank lorry sulfuric acid spill…...

Here you can buy the tickets for the...

Guangdong Provincial Department of Justice Holds Meeting to...

Quality management can be that easy – with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy