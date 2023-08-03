A man killed and a woman injured by a hitman attack in the rural area of ​​Aguazul

The night before in the Plan Brisas village, three Civil Defense units responded to the community’s call for an emergency in this area of ​​the Aguazul municipality.

When they arrived at the place, they attended to two people who were hit by a firearm, in what would be an alleged hitman attack for which the motives are unknown.

Upon finding the injured people, the members of the relief agency verified that the man identified as Aldumar Rodríguez was already without vital signs, while the woman who accompanied him, identified as Diana Pérez, was stabilized and transferred to the Aguazul Hospital.

The corresponding authorities took up the case to advance the respective investigations.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

