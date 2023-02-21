Home News A man was murdered with a firearm between Bosconia and El Copey
A man was murdered with a firearm between Bosconia and El Copey

Farmers and locals from the trail known as Cuatro Bocas, located between Bosconia and El Copey, a man identified as Eivar Enrique Escorcia Bornacelly was found lifeless.

The authorities indicated that they only became aware of the case when they were notified by the community.

The deceased had several gunshot wounds to the head and had his hands tied. The Judicial Police have not yet determined whether he was murdered at the place where he was found or in another place and the body was subsequently abandoned.

The technical inspection of the body was carried out by officers of the Police Sijin based in Bosconia.

It was also known that the inhabitants of the area said they did not know who it was since they were not part of the community.

