Paris St-Germain are preparing to re-appoint former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel as the club’s manager, having sacked the German in December 2020. Christophe Galtier is currently in charge of the Ligue 1 side. (Evening Standard) external-link

Manchester United are prepared to listen to offers for Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay and believe they can get £25m for the 26-year-old. (Football Insider) external-link

Spain forward Ansu Fati, 20, has been linked with Manchester United but says he has a contract with Barcelona until 2027 and hopes to stay with the La Liga club for “many more years”. (Goal) external-link

Manchester United have agreed a deal in principle with 18-year-old Argentina forward Alejandro Garnacho over a new five-year contract. (ESPN) external-link

West Ham manager David Moyes is set to be sacked if his side, who are in the Premier League relegation zone, lose at home to Nottingham Forest on Saturday. (Times – subscription required) external-link

Leeds United are in talks with former Watford boss Javi Gracia about the vacant managerial post at the club, with the Spaniard part of a two-man shortlist. (Guardian) external-link

Tottenham owner Joe Lewis and chairman Daniel Levy are unsure whether to listen to offers for the whole club, sell a minority stake or stay in control of the club. (Evening Standard) external-link

The father of Liverpool‘s 18-year-old Spanish midfielder Stefan Bajcetic says the Reds were not going to sign his son from the Celtic vigo academy until they learned that rivals Manchester United had stepped up their interest. (The World, via Sport Witness) external-link

Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are all interested in 25-year-old France forward Marcus Thuram, who will be a free agent this summer after rejecting a new deal with Borussia Monchengladbach. (Talksport) external-link

Chelsea are in talks about sending Brazilian striker Andrey Santos on loan to palm trees after the 18-year-old was denied a work permit. (Evening Standard) external-link