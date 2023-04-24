A movie rise

Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham defeated Boreham Wood 3-1 and rose to League Two of English football.

Mullin, the figure of the team, and Reynolds Wrexham

The Red Dragons carried out an exceptional campaign, harvesting 110 points to achieve promotion and leave behind 15 years of permanence in the National League.

In November 2020, the actor Ryan Reynolds who plays the well-known action character Deadpool is one of the majority shareholders along with Rob McElhenney, also a Hollywood actor.

Wrexham was on the verge of bankruptcy in 2011 and its fans began to manage the club so that it did not disappear.

The city is located in the north of Wales and with a population of approximately 43,000 inhabitants, its soccer team is the third oldest in the world since it was founded on September 28, 1864. Its stadium is known as the Racecourse Ground, it was inaugurated in 1872 and has a capacity for 10,771 people.

With the arrival of Reynolds and McElhenney plus two million pounds, the club had an unimaginable revival for its supporters, who with 1,809 votes in favor, 26 against, and 9 abstentions, approved the new project. It also attracted Tik Tok as its main sponsor and a TV series called “Welcone to Wrexham”, seeking to infect the American public with soccer fever. On July 25 in San Diego, California, they will face Manchester United as part of the North American tour that the Premier League team will carry out.

This season Wrexham had several superheroes, in goal was Ben Foster, former England and Red Devils goalkeeper, who came out of retirement to accept the proposal. And breaking the networks, Paul Mullin, scored 38 goals in 45 games.

A movie with a happy ending and that promises to have a sequel.