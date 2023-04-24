3 tips to increase muscle yield

Go to lecture it is not always sufficient to obtain the desired results. If you find yourself in a stalemate while continuing to train, perhaps you should consider changing something to improve performance.

Ecco 3 ways to increase muscle yield and improve performance in the gym.

Give your body time to recover

The first very common mistake of those who go to the gym is to never stop, thinking that without taking breaks, the results will come faster.

Unfortunately, however, it is quite the opposite. Taking breaks is essential to give your body time to recover and your muscles a chance to regenerate between workouts. The result, in fact, occurs precisely when you are at rest: after the muscle has “broken” during training, it is when you stop that it finds time to recompose and increase in volume. This means not alone stopping is essential to improve subsequent performance and to achieve the desired goals, but not doing so is also counterproductive.

Instead of using all your time for intensive workouts, it is therefore important to take breaks and dedicate some of the time you have earned to recovery and stretching activities muscle: using tools such as the foam roller you can prevent injuries and improve flexibility, and consequently performance in the gym.

Vary your workout

It’s okay to have a schedule and follow it closely, but sometimes it’s necessary change training to see more results, to give a jolt to one’s body, necessary to free oneself from a flat situation and move forward.

If you get the impression that your body is at a standstill, probably change exercises will allow you to get out. Furthermore, varying your training can give you new stimuli and make you discover other disciplines which, in periods of demotivation, can help you regain energy and increase strength.

Help yourself with the right nutrition

If the goal is to build muscle mass, eat enough and with a good protein intake it is essential to succeed: you cannot increase the volume of the muscles and at the same time maintain a caloric deficit.

At the same time, nutrition also plays a fundamental role for other types of goals in the gym, first of all a flat and well-defined abdomen. We often hear that “abs are made in the kitchen”, and it’s really true: to obtain the coveted “turtle”, in fact, it is necessary to follow a rather rigid diet low in carbohydrates and complex sugars.

In general, match a balanced and studied diet specifically for the type of goals you want to achieve in the gym it is essential to obtain the desired results.

Also the importance of water should not be underestimated: drink at least 2 liters of water a day it should be the basis for each of us, but those who train should arrive even at 3 litres quietly: exercising requires continuous hydration, above all because the body must maintain body temperature despite the effort it is subjected to.