A new Journey to Italy – Veneto at the Architecture Biennale

(ANSA) – ROME, 27 APR – For the first time a curatorial group made up of architects born between 1987 and 1989 brings to Venice the requests of a new generation of under 40 designers, more attentive than others to the issues of sustainability and sharing. “Spatial. Everyone belongs to everyone else” is in fact the title of the Italian Pavilion at the 18th International Architecture Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia, curated by Fosbury Architecture and promoted by the Directorate General for Contemporary Creativity of the Ministry of Culture. Nine groups of designers and as many advisors, professionals from different fields of the creative industries, for a total of about 50 people with an average age of 33, measured themselves on “transdisciplinarity” as a tool for expanding the limits of architecture. Indeed, for the first time, the Italian Pavilion was interpreted by the curators as an opportunity to implement new projects: an activator of concrete actions for the benefit of local territories and communities, beyond the idea that an exhibition should only be an “exhibition”. . In this way, the nine projects linked to the Italian Pavilion will configure the stages of an unprecedented geography, becoming symbolic destinations of a renewed Journey to Italy.



