the obligation to wear a mask remains in RSA and emergency room

The obligation to use masks will stay in Rsa in the hospital infectious disease departments and emergency departments . This was announced by the Minister of Health Orazio Shillaci , specifying that he will soon sign the new ordinance on Covid prevention measures. The previous one, which provided for the obligation to wear masks in nursing homes and hospitals, expires on 30 April.

Fewer zones with mandatory protection In hospitals, the areas with the obligation to wear a mask will therefore be reduced: inside bars, canteens and parking areas, it will no longer be mandatory or recommended to wear it. The orientation of the ministry is to maintain the recommendation to use the mask, inside hospitals, only in areas where there are elderly, frail and immunosuppressed patients.