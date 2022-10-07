

A new wave of cold air will appear again after the festival, and the temperature in many places in the central and eastern regions will reach a new low



China Weather Network News During the National Day holiday, a cold wave swept through most of the central and eastern parts of China, bringing severe cooling. At present, the impact of the cold wave is basically over, but after the holiday, a new wave of cold air will appear one after another. From October 8th to 10th, it will bring cooling to the central and eastern regions again. This time, the temperature in southern China will also drop significantly. The lowest temperature or will generally drop below 20°C.

The cold air “seamlessly connects” to lower the temperature in the central and eastern parts of China, and southern China is also pulled into the “cooling group chat”

Since yesterday, the current round of cold wave has basically come to an end, but the temperature in the area south of the Yangtze River is still dropping. In some areas, the temperature dropped by 4 to 8°C. This morning, the temperature line of 0°C is located in the northeastern Shanxi, northern Hebei, and northwestern Liaoning areas.

According to the forecast, after the National Day holiday, there will be a cold air coming one after another, and the temperature in the central and eastern regions will generally drop by 6-10 °C, and the local drop may even reach 12 °C.

From the 8th to the 10th, this cold air is not as strong as that during the National Day, but it will still cause the temperature in some areas to reach a new low. For example, from the 10th to the 11th, the lowest temperature in many places in the central and eastern regions may set a new low after autumn, the lowest temperature in the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River may even drop to single digits, and the lowest temperature in southern China will generally drop to 20 ℃ Below, the highest temperature on Monday in Guangdong will be less than 30 ℃, the summer heat will dissipate, and the meaning of autumn cool will come.

To sum up, in the next five days or so, the temperature in the central and eastern regions of my country will continue to be sluggish, especially in the south of the Yangtze River and its northern regions, which will remain significantly lower than the same period of the previous year. , take measures to prevent cold and keep warm.

From the east of the Sichuan Basin to the Jianghuai, it was rainy and rainy from the 8th to the 10th, and the rain and snow in the northeast and north China increased

In terms of precipitation, yesterday, the rain was still mainly concentrated in the eastern Sichuan Basin, Jianghan, Jianghuai and other places, such as southern Sichuan, central and northern Chongqing, western Guizhou, southwestern and northern Hubei, southeastern Henan, central and northern Anhui, central Jiangsu, and Zhejiang. Heavy rain or heavy rain occurred in the northeast, eastern Hainan Island and other places, and local heavy rain (100-154 mm) occurred in Liupanshui, Guizhou and Qianxinan Prefecture.

Today and tomorrow, the above-mentioned areas will still be cloudy and rainy. Although the rain will be weaker than the previous two days, mostly stable precipitation, the temperature will be low due to the long duration, and the body will still feel a sense of dampness and coolness.

In the north, the rain will also increase in parts of southeastern Inner Mongolia, Liaoning, Jilin, Heilongjiang and other places during the impact of the cold air from the 8th to the 10th.

Specifically, today, southeastern Tibet, southern Anhui, central and northern Zhejiang, Hainan Island,TaiwanThere are moderate to heavy rains in parts of the island and other places. Among them, the eastern part of Hainan Island,TaiwanThere are local torrential rains (50-80 mm) in the northeastern part of the island and other places.

Tomorrow, southeastern Inner Mongolia, central Heilongjiang, western Jilin, Liaoning, central and southern Anhui, southwestern Hubei, northern Sichuan plateau, southern Sichuan, Chongqing, central and western Guizhou, southeastern Tibet and Hainan Island,TaiwanThere are moderate to heavy rains in parts of most of the island and other places. Among them, southeastern Inner Mongolia, central and northern Liaoning,TaiwanThere are local heavy rains or heavy rains (100-180 mm) in the eastern part of the island and other places.

The day after tomorrow, there will be moderate to heavy rain in parts of southeastern Inner Mongolia, southern Heilongjiang, Jilin, central and eastern Liaoning, northern Sichuan plateau, central and western Yunnan, eastern Tibet, and Hainan Island. Heavy rain (50-60 mm).

Finally, it is worth mentioning that for the meteorologically arid regions such as Hubei and Anhui, the drought will ease along with the increase in rainfall, while the rainfall in Hunan, Jiangxi, Fujian and other places south of the Yangtze River is weak, and the meteorological drought will continue. To develop, the local public and relevant departments need to continue to do a good job in drought resistance and moisture conservation.

