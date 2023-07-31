Home » A pharmacist in Haapsalu published a book of poetry
A pharmacist in Haapsalu published a book of poetry

A pharmacist in Haapsalu published a book of poetry

Inna Varbola. Urmas Lauri

Haapsalu pharmacist Inna Varbola shaped the emotions of a year and a half into free verse poems and published them with her own account and letters.

The people of Haapsala know Varbola from behind the counter of the pharmacy by the main street, but they have no idea that in the meantime the pharmacist slips into the back room of the herbal shop to write down the lines of poetry that have just been born. “Sometimes I have really written in the pharmacy,” admitted Varbola. “If you don’t write it down right away, the poem is lost.”

