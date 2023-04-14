news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TURIN, APRIL 14 – “We are in shock, try to understand”. The responses of the athletes and managers of Novara Volley contacted the day after returning from Istanbul, where the young volleyball player Julia Ituma died, are all similar.



The pain for Julia’s disappearance is accompanied by the closeness with the young roommate, however targeted on social media, because it seems impossible to someone that she hasn’t noticed anything. For her, the protection of society is total.



No one in the club wants to think about sports: no training is scheduled today and not even a program has been drawn up for the next few days. Everything revolves around the decisions of Federvolley: on Sunday, at 20.30, match 1 of the quarter-finals is scheduled and Igor Novara should be busy on the Chieri field. The conditional is a must because everyone assumes that the meeting will be postponed, but at the moment no official communication has arrived. If the match is played, training will surely resume tomorrow. (HANDLE).

