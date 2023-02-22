At the request of the Attorney General’s Office, a 32-year-old man was sent to jail, accused by his ex-partner of having physically and verbally assaulted her at his residence in Aguazul.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the events occurred on January 28 of this year, when the perpetrator arrived at the victim’s home in a state of intoxication and apparently hit, insulted, and threatened to kill her in front of her youngest daughter. old.

The defendant was captured on February 14 in the village of San José de Bubuy by the National Police and did not agree to the charges brought against him by the Prosecutor’s Office before a guarantee judge, for the crime of aggravated domestic violence.

Source: Attorney General’s Office

