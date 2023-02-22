Home News A prisoner subject who assaulted and threatened to kill his ex-partner in Aguazul
News

A prisoner subject who assaulted and threatened to kill his ex-partner in Aguazul

by admin
A prisoner subject who assaulted and threatened to kill his ex-partner in Aguazul

At the request of the Attorney General’s Office, a 32-year-old man was sent to jail, accused by his ex-partner of having physically and verbally assaulted her at his residence in Aguazul.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the events occurred on January 28 of this year, when the perpetrator arrived at the victim’s home in a state of intoxication and apparently hit, insulted, and threatened to kill her in front of her youngest daughter. old.

The defendant was captured on February 14 in the village of San José de Bubuy by the National Police and did not agree to the charges brought against him by the Prosecutor’s Office before a guarantee judge, for the crime of aggravated domestic violence.

Source: Attorney General’s Office

See also  Strive to set sail for a new journey

You may also like

EDS affected by the Taxi Drivers Strike

Wang Yi Meets with Putin, Says China-Russia Relations...

Italy – Germany: Urso meets Habeck

Man died after ingesting viagra in El Agrado

The 10 best books on the Catholic Church

Colombia offers nationality to opponent Sergio Ramírez

Vientiane “plowing” experts and professors of the new...

They report that China prohibits offering ChatGPT services

Salon mondial du tourisme in Paris, applications by...

South Korea decides to cancel nucleic acid testing...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy