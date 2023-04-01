Home News A protocol was signed between Trabzonspor and 1461 Trabzon FK – Sports News
A protocol was signed between Trabzonspor and 1461 Trabzon FK – Sports News

Senol Gunes Trabzonspor President Ertuğrul Doğan and 1461 Trabzon FK President Celil Hekimoğlu and the members of the board of directors of both clubs attended the signing ceremony at the Akyazı Stadium.
Trabzonspor Club President Ertuğrul DoğanStating that he found this protocol very important, he said, “I wish this agreement between us to be beneficial for Turkish football. I shared that one of our most important values ​​in the 5-year macro economy we mentioned before will be infrastructure. Trabzonspor As the board of directors, there will be teams in each league with which we have a cooperation protocol. Trabzonspor has to develop players and protect their values. We put this signature in minds and ideas,” he said.

1461 Trabzon FK Club President Celil Hekimoğlu Saying that Trabzonspor and Turkish football need such partnerships, he said, “When did Trabzonspor start to break away from the infrastructure, and economic problems began to come with it. That’s why we find it very valuable. We aim to make an economic contribution by making technical cooperation,” he said.

