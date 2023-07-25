a sculpture from the first film was stolen from the set. The police are groping in the dark

A sculpture that played an important role in Beetlejuice has been stolen from the set of Beetlejuice 2. Vermont police announced with a witty Tweet.

There is no limit to human wickedness, and this time the fans of Tim Burton, Tim Burton e Michael Keatonin addition to the memory of Beetlejuice. Criminals have in fact stolen from the set of Beetlejuice 2 a sculpture that appeared in the first film. The bad news was reported by the Vermont police, who posted a photo of the stolen artwork on Twitter.

The stolen artwork

Released in 1988, Beetlejuice – Piggy Sprite commanded the attention of the spectators Betelgeusea slimy and spiteful ghoul (monstrous humanoid) who was a bio-exorcist by trade – in other words he got rid of humans to give peace to spirits – and who was played by Michael Keaton.

25 years later the sequel is finally in production and with two other members of the original cast: Winona Ryder e Catherine O’Harato which the new entry has been added Jenna Ortega. The hiccup mentioned above is likely to slow down the work of Tim Burton and appears to have been stolen along with other props. The sculpture, in the shape of an insect, was, in the first film, one of the macabre works of the self-styled artist Delia Deetz. As some may recall, the insect-shaped sculpture caused a lot of trouble in the film, as it tried to destroy the new home of the Deetz as the movers attempted to bring her in. Later she came alive at the behest of Betelgeusewho used it to stop Delia.

The Vermont Police Tweet

And we come to the witty Tweet from the Vermont Police, whose caption reads: “We tried repeating the name of this stolen statue three times, but it didn’t come back! We are investigating the theft of this 150-pound sculpture from the set of Beetlejuice 2 in East Corinth, together with a lamppost with a gourd decoration”.

The Tweet refers to the way it is called Betelgeusewhich returns only if its name is repeated three times.

We remember that Beetlejuice 2 it will retain the mood, spirit and craftsmanship of the original film, and for this very reason the theft could lead to a halt in filming. Let’s hope that doesn’t happen and we hope to know soon the theatrical release date of the continuation of Beetlejuice.

We tried saying the name of this stolen statue three times, but it didn’t come back! We’re investigating the theft of this 150-pound sculpture from the “Beetlejuice 2” set in E. Corinth, along with a lamppost topped with a pumpkin decoration. Call 802-748-3111 with any info. pic.twitter.com/3NmKEml1AG — Vermont State Police (@VTStatePolice) July 21, 2023

