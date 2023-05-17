A second New York county blocks the relocation of migrants

Orange County, in upstate New York, is the second to obtain a temporary injunction blocking plans by the Big Apple City Council to relocate there some of the migrants who are pouring into the city from the border. southern United States.

A state Supreme Court judge ruled today that migrants staying at two local hotels will be allowed to stay. But she vetoed new arrivals after Orange County Leader Steven Neuhaus, a Republican, denounced New York City and the two establishments last Friday.

Last week, Rockland County, also led by a Republican, already blocked the arrival of migrants by court order in anticipation of the end of the measure known as Title 42, which since the pandemic had allowed the immediate expulsion of migrants who crossed without permission. the border with Mexico.

The New York Immigration Coalition, which defends the rights of this group, criticized the measure taken by Orange County as cruel, called for coordination between the Big Apple government and the county, and indicated that there are currently 186 migrants, all grown men, in both hotels.

New York mayor criticized

Orange and Rockland counties, among others, have declared states of emergency in their areas to prevent hotels and other establishments from accepting migrants, have criticized New York Mayor Eric Adams’ lack of communication on those relocations, and have denounced that they lack resources.

The spokesman for the City Council of the Big Apple, Fabien Levy, told The New York Post that until the federal government sends help, the city needs other areas to pitch in, noting that Orange County was asked to handle only a small group of all-expenses paid migrants.

The recent flood of migrants arriving by bus in New York City has prompted the Adams administration, a Democrat, to take emergency measures such as relaxing rules for housing the homeless and selecting 20 public school gyms as possible shelters. .

Previously, the city has already set up some 140 shelters, many of them hotels, which are hosting families with children, while young people or adults without children are located in other accommodations.

Before Title 42 expired, last Thursday, the city’s public services were already in a critical state after the arrival of some 65,000 migrants since last August.

New York is the only city in the country that by law is obliged to provide a roof to anyone who does not have one, and it is the argument that some Republican leaders -such as the governors of Texas, Greg Abbot, or Florida, Ron DeSantis- are using it to promote in one way or another the transfer of migrants to the Big Apple.

