Sipí: they deliver 6 classrooms for technical-scientific and artistic training

In search of promoting education with a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) approach and connectivity in the country’s schools, the Talentum Corporation has established important alliances with leading providers in the technology sector such as LENOVO and DOBOT.

The STEAM approach encourages innovation, values ​​real-world application, builds content knowledge, and provides hands-on learning opportunities for students. With STEAM, educators can capture the imagination and empower students to explore a universe of possibilities.

In the municipality of Sipí, this project has come with the objective of providing interactive technological solutions and profitable furniture that improve the educational quality of 222 students and 12 teachers with the delivery of six classrooms with a STEAM approach that are strengthened with the applicability of the device. TUMLAB.

The world trend is aimed at stimulating STEAM education as an option for the promotion of scientific culture, with a view to the sustainability of the peoples in terms of scientific advances and research. In addition, connectivity contributes to closing the digital divide in the territories; promotes the economic growth of the regions; improves production processes in companies, daily interaction and people’s quality of life.

The STEAM approach allows the consolidation of learning routes through a gamified digital experience, challenge-based learning, virtual accompaniment, and certification of skills and competencies for educational communities.

The Talentum Corporation made two strategic alliances. The first one is with Lenovo Colombia, which has the objective of creating technological solutions aimed at transforming education, providing digital resources and innovative teaching strategies, inside and outside the classroom. TUMLAB emerges from collaborative work, a device that offers quality content to remote areas of the country where there are shortcomings in the Internet connection.

The second alliance is with DOBOT, an innovative Chinese manufacturer of collaborative robots. The purpose is to develop the expansion of the portfolio of technological elements, in this case, robotic arms, which are part of the endowment of education projects with a STEAM approach, promoting collaborative, participatory and research spaces in all areas of knowledge that promote solutions. to girls, boys and young people for life, for work, for the world, thus achieving a sustainable impact on education and society.